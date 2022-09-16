Delhi Police hints 2-3 more actresses likely to be questioned in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s case; Reports

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been making headlines ever since their names emerged in the case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Both the actresses were questioned by Delhi Police. And now a fresh report has surfaced which claims that more actresses will be questioned in this matter. Well, the names have not been revealed till now. To note, Chandrashekhar is currently in jail and is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals.

According to News 18 reports, special CP Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav has said that two or three other actresses will be called in for questioning in the same matter. Nora Fatehi was called on Thursday for questioning and grilled for nearly five hours by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. Jacqueline was called on Wednesday and she was quizzed for almost 8 hours. The actresses will be likely called next week. Apart from them television actresses' names have also come in front.