Delhi Police launch probe after Vikas Malu's wife accuses him of Satish Kaushik's death; Businessman reacts

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 recently. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. Before his untimely demise, he was seen attending a Holi party at businessman Vikas Malu's farmhouse in Delhi. After returning from the party, Satish Kaushik took a rest at home and around 12 am, he felt uneasy and called his manager to take him to the hospital. But he passed away while they were on the way to the hospital. Now, Vikas Malu's second wife has accused serious charges against him and alleged that he has killed Satish Kaushik over a Rs 15 crore dispute.

After Vikas Malu's second wife filed a complaint against him, the Delhi Police initiated the inquiry. The cops told ANI that the woman will be called to record her statement and they will probe the entire matter. The woman also spoke to ANI and talked about the matter. She revealed that she has already registered a complaint. She said that Satish Kaushik had come to her husband's farmhouse for a party and his health deteriorated there. The woman also said that 'some objectionable medicines' have also been found at the farmhouse.

Malu's wife said that he had business links with Satish Kaushik and there was a monetary dispute between them. She even revealed that an argument broke out between Satish and Vikas in August 2022 over the money. He took Rs 15 crore from the late actor and didn't return it. She said, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation."

On Saturday, Vikas Malu took to Instagram and shared a video of the Mr India actor from his Holi party. In the video, the late actor is seen enjoying with his friends and dancing his heart out. Along with the video, he wrote that Satish has been his family for the last 30 years. He also wrote about the allegations made against him. A part of his note read, "Id like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyones sentiments."

