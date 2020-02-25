  1. Home
#DelhiBurning: Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap & others raise questions on Twitter amidst CAA clashes in Delhi

Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey, and others have raised questions on Twitter amidst violent CAA clashes in Delhi. Read on to know more.
6371 reads Mumbai Updated: February 25, 2020 12:48 am
#DelhiBurning: Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap & others raise questions on Twitter amidst CAA clashes in Delhi#DelhiBurning: Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap & others raise questions on Twitter amidst CAA clashes in Delhi
Over the past few months, the entire country has been gripped in debates and arguments regarding the CAA act. This has led to violent protests and clashes in numerous parts of India thereby creating further issues. These incidents escalated again in the national capital Delhi recently in the midst of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The CAA protests took a violent turn thereby leaving numerous people injured and taking the toll of the lives of four people including a police constable on Monday.

This obviously did not go well with the Twitterati who openly condemned the act and raised questions on Twitter by trending #Delhiburning and #Delhiviolence. Numerous Bollywood celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, and others also condemned the violent incident and raised questions regarding the same. According to media reports, the violence flared up between two groups in the national capital on Monday and later on took an ugly turn. Social media is now abuzz with disturbing images that have further piqued tensions.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

For the unversed, this was the second day of protests happening in and around Delhi where Donald Trump arrived after having landed in Ahmedabad earlier and then proceeded. According to reports, Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi post the violent clashes. Several localities of this area turned into a battlefield when a mob of angry protestors set ablaze shops, houses, and vehicles and even indulged in stone-pelting thereby injuring others.

