DelhiBurning: Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap & others raise questions on Twitter amidst CAA clashes in Delhi

Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey, and others have raised questions on Twitter amidst violent CAA clashes in Delhi. Read on to know more.

Over the past few months, the entire country has been gripped in debates and arguments regarding the CAA act. This has led to violent protests and clashes in numerous parts of India thereby creating further issues. These incidents escalated again in the national capital Delhi recently in the midst of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The CAA protests took a violent turn thereby leaving numerous people injured and taking the toll of the lives of four people including a police constable on Monday.

This obviously did not go well with the Twitterati who openly condemned the act and raised questions on Twitter by trending #Delhiburning and #Delhiviolence. Numerous Bollywood celebs including , Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhaskar, , Richa Chadha, and others also condemned the violent incident and raised questions regarding the same. According to media reports, the violence flared up between two groups in the national capital on Monday and later on took an ugly turn. Social media is now abuzz with disturbing images that have further piqued tensions.

A Reuters picture of a Muslim human being brutally beaten up by fellow humans in Delhi today. Those who feel they don't want this on their timeline, block me, unfollow me. I couldn't care less. #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/hBctiPi4eK — Andrew Amsan (AndrewAmsan) February 24, 2020

So depressing to see #DelhiBurning on a day when it should be celebrating #TrumpInIndia. No sanity in sight. Aman & Shanti, Dilli. Aman & Shanti. — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) February 24, 2020

Where is this hate coming from ??? a scull cap , a bearded man , either bleeding or being branded a terrorist, but I ask , who r then these ppl with the sticks ???? No beard , No scull cap yet attackers , terrorising a non threatening man , making him bleed! #lynching #hating https://t.co/wImnZ2DCzt — Gauahar Khan (GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 24, 2020

This is an urgent appeal! #AamAadmiParty #AamAadmiParty DO MORE than tweet !!!! — Swara Bhasker (ReallySwara) February 24, 2020

Salute the brave cop who didn’t back down in the face of a gun. That red t-shirt trigger happy terrorist must be arrested ASAP. https://t.co/7RiAxc4S2j — TheRichaChadha (RichaChadha) February 24, 2020

Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don’t have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart. https://t.co/zmy8TBHOcK — Raveena Tandon (TandonRaveena) February 24, 2020

Syria? Delhi? Just violent people doing violent acts without even half the knowledge about what they stand for, making my city, my home unsafe #DelhiBurning — Esha Gupta (eshagupta2811) February 24, 2020

For the unversed, this was the second day of protests happening in and around Delhi where Donald Trump arrived after having landed in Ahmedabad earlier and then proceeded. According to reports, Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi post the violent clashes. Several localities of this area turned into a battlefield when a mob of angry protestors set ablaze shops, houses, and vehicles and even indulged in stone-pelting thereby injuring others.

