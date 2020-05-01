Demi Moore says it's okay to feel scared during the Coronavirus outbreak

Actress Demi Moore says she is frustrated by people who aren't taking social distancing seriously amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent Instagram video, Moore opened up on how she has been coping with the coronavirus pandemic, reports etonline.com.

"First of all, knowing that, it's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's okay to feel scared," she shared, adding: "That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way."

The actress is currently quarantining with her former husband Bruce Willis and their three daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

She is focusing on activities that ease her irritation.

"I think doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration (is good). Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else," she said.

Rumer joined the conversation, advising people to behave responsibly.

"I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example. None of us are capable of changing their belief system or what they're going to do. I can only control what I do myself," Rumer said, adding: "And as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

Also Read Demi Moore and Bruce Willis stay together during quarantine

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×