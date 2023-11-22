Dengue stricken Bhumi Pednekar shares hospital PICS: ‘Last few days were extremely tough’

Thank You For Coming actress Bhumi Pednekar has been diagnosed with dengue. On Wednesday morning, she took to her Instagram account to share about the same, and urged fans to remain careful, in light of the surging dengue cases. She shared a few selfies from the hospital, as she woke up feeling better after 8 days.

Bhumi Pednekar diagnosed with dengue

Bhumi Pednekar shared two selfies of herself from the hospital. She is seen lying on the hospital bed in a white gown. In her caption, she wrote, “Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie.”

She further urged everyone to be careful and tto keep their immunity up. “Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently.”

She further added, “Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :) Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745."