Depression to trolls: 5 times Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opened up about the issues she faced & won hearts

Ira Khan has been breaking the internet lately as she has opened up about some serious issues in her life and her opinions have managed to touch a million of hearts.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, star kids have always been the talk of the town. However, among all the star kids, there is one girl who seems to be more relatable to every millennial. We are talking about ’s daughter Ira Khan. The young lady has been grabbing a lot of attention for her simple looks and intellect. Ira seems to be just like any other girl who believes in living life to the fullest and finding solace in simple things around her. In fact, her Instagram profile often captures the attention for the quirky captions the lady often gives to her posts.

However, of late, Ira displayed a new side of her personality wherein she opened up about several taboos and some serious issues. From admitting about battling depression to giving it back to social media trolls, Ira has been making the perfect use of social media and has managed to reach out to millions of people. So while we are still in awe of this young brave soul, here are 5 times when she opened about the issues in her life and won hearts.

Ira Khan confesses about battling depression for 4 years

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Ira left everyone surprised after she made a confession about battling with depression for over 4 years. The lady shared a video on Instagram wherein she said, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.” While sharing the video on Instagram, Ira captioned it, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life altogether. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

Ira opens up about being sexually abused during her teenage

In her Instagram video, Ira also revealed that she has been a victim of sexual abuse at the age of 14. Ira said, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day." Furthermore, Ira stated that her parents helped her get out the phase, move on and let go. "It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that's what they were doing. I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation," she added.

Ira talks about her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce

We all know about Aamir Khan and his first Reena Dutta. The couple got divorced after 16 years of marriage. While parents’ divorce is usually a stressful thing to deal with, Ira said that it didn’t traumatise her at all. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce and when people would say 'Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents' divorce, I would be like 'What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn't realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn't scar me. I don't remember most of it but I didn't feel like my parents' divorce is something that could bother me. So that can't be the reason why I am feeling so sad," she had stated.

Ira’s clear message to trolls; Warns them about restricting their access

Soon after Ira opened up about battling depression, her Instagram was inundated with messages, some hailing her courage along with several hate comments. Reacting to the trolls, Ira came with a strict message and warned them about restricting their access to her posts. “For my posts on mental health: If you’re hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts,” she added.

Ira Khan isn’t bothered by what people say. Clarifies she isn’t seeking advice about handling depression

In a recently released video, Ira spoke about creating a safe space for people to ask questions and clarified that she isn’t looking for advice on how to handle her depression. “I don’t really get bothered by what people say, in the sense that, from before and now, after my depression, I give people the benefit of the doubt. A lot of people say things that they don’t mean, sometimes because they don’t know. And I find that only when you create a safe space for people to ask the questions that they want to ask, to contradict you when you say something, to see why you’re saying what you’re saying... is when you get somewhere,” she added.

