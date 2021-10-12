Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain on NCB's Sameer Wankhede being stalked: Maharashtra DGP has been informed.

Several reports of Narcotics Control Bureau's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede being stalked surfaced. As per reports, he alleged that Mumbai cops are monitoring his movements. In a report published in ETimes, Wankhede learnt through sources that someone had been regularly following him even to a Kabristan which he visits to pray at his mother’s grave.

Turns out, the NCB officer has lodged a formal complaint and even reportedly submitted CCTV footage as evidence. Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain confirmed the same on Tuesday morning when he spoke to the media stationed outside the NCB office. When asked about the stalking allegations raised by Sameer Wankhede, Jain confirmed that Maharashtra DGP has been notified about the matter.

He said, "We have informed the Maharashtra DGP. Won't like to comment any further on the matter." When asked about NCB being attacked or called out, Jain said, "There are no attacks. Will place all material in court."

Watch Jain's comment on Wankhede's stalking allegations below: