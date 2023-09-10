'Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to VIRAL voting scene in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, Jawan is setting box office records on fire. The much-hyped collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with South director, Atlee Kumar has Nayanthara in the lead role. As expected, ardent fans are flocking to the theatres and filling them all day long. In three days, Jawan has collected Rs. 389 crore globally at the box office. Interestingly, in a 32-year-long movie career, SRK has given 13 blockbusters, the newest entrant to the list being Jawan. As per trade analysts, going by Sunday collections, the movie will be comfortably doing over Rs 500 crores gross worldwide in 4 days. For that, all thanks to the mammoth amount of fandom, SRK enjoys. Recently, the actor expressed gratitude towards his fans when a fan hinted at giving a spoiler but King Khan once again won us over with his heartwarming reply.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a heart-winning reaction to a fan heaping praise for voting scene

Yesterday, on September 9, Badshah Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and followers for their support. While many of his followers were going gaga over his work in the film, a fan couldn’t stop praising him for a voting scene in the climax. Actually, a fan particularly spoke about a speech at the end of the movie but SRK didn’t mind as "it leads to the betterment of our nation", as he emphasized on the importance of intelligent voting.

The fan wrote on X, “Sir I don’t want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end.” SRK replied to the tweet and said, “Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please. (There are no spoilers in that. For the betterment of the nation, all spoilers are forgiven. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. But yes keeping this aside, I’m not revealing spoilers for the rest of the film. And please, you don’t reveal them either.)” HAVE A LOOK:

Another fan also teased the actor saying, “itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein? @iamsrk” The OG King replied, “Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! (why are you counting all this. Look at me! Keep love and respect in your heart and respect girls and move ahead!)"

Jawan was released earlier this week on September 7.

