Desi netizens root for Ranveer Singh at Met Gala; Say he will 'eat Hollywood' at the red carpet

is one of the most stylish actors. His fashion statement has often left fans puzzled and even in splits. He has been trolled also for his fashion choices. Well, today the internet is flooded with his memes after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'undercover' look at Met Gala went viral on social media. The internet is abuzz with their look and fans just can’t help but compare them with Ranveer Singh. Met Gala is a star-studded affair every year and this time, big names like Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, among many others, graced the red carpet.

Hashtag Ranveer Singh MET Gala is trending on Twitter. Many of fans have taken to social media to share hilarious memes either talking about Ranveer's MET Gala. One of the user wrote, “Ranveer Singh would have killed it at the MET gala and shown the boys exactly how its done Tired of all these men being basic and not even trying." Another wrote, “Ranveer Singh taking note of all those weird dresses at #MetGala." Yet another social media user wrote: "The entire Met Gala is like Ranveer Singh's wardrobe! #MetGala2021."

Kim Kardashian head-to-toe outfit left everyone shocked and Kendall Jenner’s swanky outfit was the stuff of fashion dreams.

Check out the tweets here:

someone needs to tell folks at the Met Gala, the King of met level fashion is Ranveer Singh dude will EAT #Hollywood at the red carpet #MetGala #MetGala2021 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/uxqByZ1hmP — Garima (@_brownwoman_) September 14, 2021

Celebrities wearing weird outfits at #MetGala

le Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/MlqVm9xjna — Humaira Munir (@HumairaMunir11) September 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh watching the #MetGala event

His mind pic.twitter.com/WIWJf3V2cO — Theironygirl (@SonamTr06005170) September 14, 2021

Next time gets invited to Met Gala she needs to take Ranveer Singh along with her or else I am cancelling her. — (@ananyayaar) September 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh after watching met gala pictures. pic.twitter.com/GQQBAI1ckd — Beyoung.in (@BeyoungFolks) September 14, 2021

I for one wouldn't mind ranveer singh at met gala, atleast he will wear something interesting than these celebs who show up in black suits pic.twitter.com/bERxIvPTbw — Z | (@DlSCDU0) September 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh is the brand representative for #MetGala

in India... — Ishaan Vedant (@My_Tweetpad) September 14, 2021

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in 83. It is a biopic on Kapil Dev and in this film Deepika will be playing the role of his onscreen wife. This will be their first film together after marriage.

