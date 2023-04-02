Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill: Do you know Sara Ali Khan is stalking which star? Gaslight actress spills beans

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is a popular chat show hosted by the actress Shehnaaz Gill. The show which streams on her YouTube channel first premiered on November 2022 and was graced by none other than Raj Kumar Rao. Since then, several popular celebrities have graced the highly successful show to promote their movies and have a good time with the host. Shehnaaz undoubtedly does a fabulous job as the host of the show. In the most recent episode, Sara Ali Khan talked about her recent film Gaslight and had a casual chat with Shehnaaz.

Sara Ali Khan stalks Ranveer Singh

Talking about their social media accounts, Sara shares that she does not use her private account anymore to stalk people. This surprises Shehnaaz as she gets to know that the actress uses her official account for this purpose and says, “Khule mein stalk karte ho? Kisko karte ho?” Then Sara admits, “Ranveer Singh mostly.” Shehnaaz acts all confused and surprised as she says, “Toh wo toh shaadi shuda hai.” To this Sara replies, “Toh? Stalk hi toh kar rahi hu.”

Ranveer and Sara were seen together in the 2018 release Simmba. Referring to this Shehnaaz says, “Uske saath toh film kiye hai, toh pohonch toh gaye hi the, phir kya huya?” Sara replied that he was already married, and said, “Aab bas dur se azmati hu!” Shehnaaz also confesses that she likes to stalk Ranbir Kapoor and she also has a huge crush on Vicky Kaushal. Then the two debate whether Vicky is hot or cute.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan’s recent release Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey released a few days back. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

