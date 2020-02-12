  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa at the age of 59; Details Awaited

The award winning fashion designer's death was confirmed by one of his family members. It is reported that Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Goa.
2244 reads Mumbai
News,Wendell Rodricks,Wendell Rodricks deadDesigner Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa at the age of 59; Details Awaited
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday in Goa. The award winning fashion designer's death was confirmed by one of his family members to Indian Express. As per reports, Rodricks, 59, passed away at his home in Goa. More details are awaited. 

Credits :Indian Express

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement