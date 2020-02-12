Designer Wendell Rodricks passes away: Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar & others offer their condolences

The veteran designer who was a favourite among the Bollywood celebrities for his impeccable designs reportedly suffered a heart attack. Since the news of his untimely death broke, the fans and friends from the fraternity have been sending condolences.

The ace fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa, at 5:45 pm at his home in North Goa's Colvale. The veteran designer who was a favourite among the Bollywood celebrities and fashionistas for his impeccable designs reportedly suffered a heart attack. Since the news of his untimely death broke, the fans and friends from the fraternity have been sending condolences. Many celebrities like actress Neha Dhupia offered her heartfelt condolences on Twitter. The Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar known for his films like Chandni Bar and Fashion, wrote in his tweet that the news of the designer's death has shocked him, and also offered his condolences to the family.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted about the ace designer Wendell Rodricks' sudden demise and offered her condolences, and added that he was one of the most renowned designers from the country. Model turned actor Arjun Rampal, also wrote a heart-warming post on the designer's untimely death. Rampal wrote, the Wendell's death is very sad news, he was a beautiful human and a talented designer which the fashion industry and the world has lost today. Arjun also mentions how it was a joy moment whenever the actor met the late designer.

This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile,you will be missed Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell pic.twitter.com/Y19IdrzFJt — arjun rampal (rampalarjun) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks,

My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIPpic.twitter.com/1aEAbMzyMS — Madhur Bhandarkar (imbhandarkar) February 12, 2020

Farewell ! Always true to your heart.

The baton was passed on...

The label lives!

What a beautiful legacy...Wendellrodricks #wendellrodricks pic.twitter.com/A7o5VDvli0 — Shobhaa De (DeShobhaa) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace — Smriti Z Irani (smritiirani) February 12, 2020

So shocked to hear this? What? How? https://t.co/444OJCeZs0 — Neha Dhupia (NehaDhupia) February 12, 2020

Arjun Rampal's message adds that the designer's smile always made him smile and that he will be dearly missed. Shobhaa De also offered her condolences on Twitter adding that the designer has a beautiful legacy. Singer, Sona Mohapatra also wrote about the designer's sudden death on her Twitter account, feeling shocked and saddened by the designer's death.

