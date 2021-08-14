Designing nursery to newborn shopping, Kareena Kapoor REVEALS interesting facts about her pregnancy with Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and became proud parents for the second time earlier this year. The couple had welcomed their son Jeh in February. Their older son Taimur was born in 2016. The Good Newwz actress has been in the headlines ever since she announced her book ‘Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible’, in which she compiled her experiences with pregnancy and parenting. The 40-year-old actress has covered everything about her pregnancy journey, including breastfeeding, the guilt that working mothers feel, and dealing with pregnancy blues.

In the book, Kareena has also revealed some interesting and unknown facts about her second pregnancy. From her workouts during the pregnancy period to preparing Jeh’s tiny nursery, Kareena has talked about everything. Here are the five most interesting facts regarding Jeh.

Jeh was born via C-section as Kareena went through the same procedure during the birth of her first child Taimur. Kareena in her book quoted, “Jeh, by default was a C baby too. If you’ve had one C, it is very hard to follow it up with a natural delivery. I waited for 40 weeks for Jeh and then opted for a C.”

Before Jeh was born, Kareena got a beautiful tiny nursery designed for him. The nursery was made with care by ex-model turned interior designer Tapur Chatterji. “It is a small space- pretty tiny in fact. But it is all hearts. We handpicked everything,” said the Good Newwz actress. Taimur also helped his mom in picking up the wallpaper design for Jeh’s room which included cheetahs and panthers.

Kareena said she was more sensible during second pregnancy shopping. She bought five to six onesies, four to five vests, two swaddles, two towels, one blanket and one basic oral and nail care kit. “Of course, I wanted to buy him some new things. But, yes, I am using Taimur’s hand-me-down for Jeh. There’s nothing wrong with hand-me,” wrote Kareena. However, Kareena mentions one thing that she bought for Jeh- cot sheets and an adorable new cot mobile.

In her book, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena is “very different” with Jeh. She holds him, calms him, and does everything she found hard during the first time.

Kareena recalled that during her second pregnancy, she managed to catch up on evening walks and did online yoga for a couple of months. “But let me be frank, the yoga was pretty half-hearted. I was dedicated to my Kegels, though. I did at least 60 counts every evening before I went to bed.”

