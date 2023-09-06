‘Despite being a superstar…’: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Shah Rukh Khan calling Jawan a ‘film about women’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, and there’s a lot of excitement among fans. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it gave us a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s various looks in the film. Apart from that, we also saw a strong female ensemble, featuring Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is also a part of the film and will make her big-screen debut with Jawan. She recently heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan, and reacted to him calling Jawan a ‘film about women’.

Jawan’s Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Shah Rukh Khan letting women take centre stage

On August 26, during Ask SRK on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh to describe his character's journey in Jawan. In response, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!!” Now, in a conversation with News18, Sanjeeta said that despite Shah Rukh’s superstardom, he had no hesitation in letting the women take center stage in Jawan. She praised him and said that SRK knows exactly what he is doing. “The best part about him is that despite being a superstar, he still has hit feet on the ground and head on his shoulder. He’s so intelligent. He’s aware of all the fluff and love that’s showered on him and yet lets his work speak for itself,” she said.

She further spoke about Jawan and said that women play an extremely integral part in Jawan and that there’s no story if the women are taken out of it. “All the decisions taken by Shah Rukh sir’s character are influenced by what happens with the women. That’s how important the women are in the film. It’s not just a film about feminism but also about morals and our society,” she added.

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

