Dev Anand home in Juhu fetches staggering sum, set to turned into 22-floor tower; Report

Dev Anand is one of the most talented actors our Bollywood industry ever had. His timeless charm continues to inspire many aspiring actors even today. His brilliant acting brought a change of epoch in the Hindi film industry. His all-time evergreen classics include Guide, Jewel Thief, Gambler, and Heera Panna among so many others. The actor at the pinnacle of success married actress Kalpana Kartik in the year 1954. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter, Suniel and Devina respectively. Unfortunately, the forever young actor, Dev Anand passed away in 2011 at the age of 88. More than a decade after this demise, the news related to his Juhu bungalow in Mumbai being sold has come to light.

Dev Anand’s posh bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai sold at a whopping price

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Dev Anand’s Mumbai bungalow located in the posh suburbs of Juhu has been sold. This was the house where the legendary actor spent most years of his life along with his wife and kids.

A source was quoted in the report stating, “Dev Anand’s Juhu bungalow has been sold to a real estate company. The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it’s a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality.”

In addition to this, an insider who lives close to the C.I.D. actor’s home shared, “Actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dimple Kapadia also once lived in the apartments around the bungalow. The place will now be replaced by a 22-floor long tower.”

The bungalow has been sold as there is no one to take care of it

Furthermore, the source shared with the outlet that the house of the late actor is being sold because there is no one to look after it. He revealed, “His son Suniel stays in the US whereas daughter Devina lives in Ooty along with mother Kalpana Kartik. There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason.”

Another source quoted in the story told that Dev Anand’s studio was sold a decade back, and the money incurred from there was invested in three apartments. “One was given to Suniel, another to Devina, and a third to his wife Kalpana. So for the Juhu property also, everyone will get the share,” the source shared.

