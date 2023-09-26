Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary: Zarina Wahab recalls working with actor ‘Never treated me like struggler’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



With unmatchable acting skills and a captivating persona, Dev Anand was a gem of the Bollywood industry. In a career span ranging from the 1950s to the 1970s, the powerhouse of talent left no stone unturned to treat the audience with his exemplary movies. His flawless acting skills had inarguably the power to hook the audience to the edge of their seats as they would witness his entertaining gigs on the screen. While today marks the veteran actor’s 100th birth anniversary, actress Zarina Wahab reminisced about working with the 'humble' actor.

Zarina Wahab recalls working with Dev Anand, calling him ‘a man of class’

Zarina Wahab teamed up with Dev for Ishk Ishk Ishk. Calling him 'humble' and 'a man of class', the actress said in an interview with Hindustan Times, that he never treated her like a newcomer or a struggler and treated everyone equally. Recalling her first meeting with Dev Anand, she said that he recognized her photogenic quality despite the actress suggesting he check her pictures, and said, “He said he was confident that I would be good and that confidence of him in me made me confident in this industry. It was like someone has my back here.”

Jackie Shroff reminisces working with legendary actor Dev Anand

Stating that Dev Anand made it very easy for him as a newcomer, Jackie Shroff reminisced his memories with the actor and said, “I have done four films with him and for every project, I got the opportunity to shoot for 15-30 days. The time that was spent on set was the time I spent with him, because he was always working.” He also recalled struggling to shoot for an action sequence and how hearing “Naya ladka hai seekh jayega (He is a newcomer. He will learn) made him feel that someone had his back. “It stayed with me for life. That’s why I look after everyone new in this industry like my own son Tiger. He taught me to be kind in the very first film,” said Shroff.

More about Dev Anand

The legendary actor marks his 100th birth anniversary today. Over the years, he has delivered some spectacular hits including Ishk Ishk Ishk, Guide, Jewel Thief, Gambler, and Heera Panna among many others.