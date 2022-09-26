Dev Anand’s 99th Birth Anniversary: Revisiting 5 evergreen romantic songs of the veteran actor

Dev Anand: the name instantly reminds one of style, charisma, and evergreen hits on celluloid. Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, who was popularly known as Dev Anand, was an actor, writer, producer, and director, who has contributed significantly to the world of Hindi cinema. The late veteran actor’s illustrious career in showbiz lasted over six decades, making him one of the greatest artists this country has known. He has featured in timeless classics like Guide, CID, Taxi Driver, Jewel Thief, and Kala Paani. Born on 26th September 1923, Dev Anand passed way in 2011, leaving behind a rich legacy. Today, on his 99th birth anniversary, let’s honour the artist, by revisiting his 5 best romantic songs.

Dev Anand’s 5 best romantic songs Gaata Rahe Mera Dil – Guide Crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil from the 1965 film Guide has been picturised on Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. The music is by the great S.D Burman while the lyrics were penned by Shailendra who rightfully wrote, ‘Pyaar karne waale, arre pyaar hi karenge/ Jalne waale chaahe, jal jal marenge’. Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman’s playful chemistry in the misty mountains make for a wonderful watch.

Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar – Hum Dono A lover’s plea to his beloved to stay just a few more moments longer, Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar is from the 1961 movie Hum Dono featuring Dev Anand with Sadhna. Mohd. Rafi and Asha Bhosale lent their voices to the melody written by Sahir Ludhianvi and directed by Jaidev. ‘Agar main ruk gayi abhi, toh jaa naa paungi kabhi/ Yahin kahoge tum sada, ke dil abhi nahi bhara’ – brilliant.

Accha Ji Main Haari – Kala Pani This gem is from 1958 from the movie Kala Pani and starred Dev Anand with the stunning Madhubala. Accha Ji Main Haari is the perfect song to make up with and coax an upset beloved, in the most adorable and playful way, with lines like 'Chhote se kassor pe aise ho khafa/ Roothe toh huzzor the, meri kya khataa?' Asha Bhosale and Mohammed Rafi crooned this song penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and directed by none other than S.D. Burman.

Sau Saal Pehle – Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai Sau Saal Pehle is the proclamation of a love that lasts lifetimes. It’s from the classic 1961 black and white movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, featuring Dev Anand and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. Yet again, the musical maestro Mohammad Rafi becomes Dev Anand’s voice, while Lata Mangeshkar sings for Asha ji. The song has been written and directed by Hasrat Jaipuri.

Khoya Khoya Chand – Kala Bazar Another timeless song featuring Dev Anand is Khoya Khoya Chand from the film 1960 Kala Bazar, where he shared screen space with Waheeda Rehman. Music was melodious track was composed by SD Burman and crooned by Mohd Rafi. “Hum mit chale hain jinke liye, bin kuch kahe woh chup chup rahe/ koyi zara yeh unse kahe, naa aise aazmaao”.