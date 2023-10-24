Deva: Shahid Kapoor's thriller with Pooja Hegde to release on THIS date; makers drop intriguing FIRST look

Actor Shahid Kapoor entered Bollywood back in 2003 with the romantic comedy film Ishq Vishk and proceeded to deliver several other entertaining watches including Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and many more. Up next, the actor is gearing up for his next venture, the title of which the makers announced as Deva recently and will also star actress Pooja Hegde. In a treat for fans, the makers of the film have now also spilled the release date of the thriller movie and Shahid Kapoor’s first look from the movie has also been put up now. Check it out inside!

Shahid Kapoor’s next film titled Deva, release date out now

The makers of the film have now unveiled the title of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s next film, which is going to be Deva. In a treat for fans, they also disclosed the release date of the film, which is going to be in Dussehra next year. Notably, the film is slated to hit the big screen on the 11th of October in 2024.

Adding to that, actor Shahid Kapoor's look from the movie has also been unveiled by the makers now. Donning a crisp white shirt, rounding off the look with short hair, and a bearded face, and accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses, Shahid totally steals the show leaving the fans wanting for more.



He can also be seen holding a gun in his hand, making his first look from the film even more intriguing.

Fans react after makers unveil release date, Shahid’s look from Deva

After the makers of the movie put up the actor’s intriguing avatar and the release date across the social media platform earlier today, fans have been going gaga since then.

The revelation was followed by several reactions from fans as they wrote, “This pic itself is superhit”, “Next year is Shahid Kapoor year”, “Shahid Kapoor with buzz cut, chain bracelet on the wrist, white shirt and gun in his hand ... what a fabulous combo”, “All the best for the project”, “Excited excited excited”, and “Damnnn exciteddd.”

Several other fans flocked to the comment section of the post by dropping red heart emoticons after the revelation was made earlier today as they could not contain their elation.

