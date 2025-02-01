Deva star Shahid Kapoor tells if stardom gets affected by overdoing OTT; 'I think, Farzi has added...'

Shahid Kapoor has been working in the Hindi film industry since 2003 when he debuted as an actor in Ishq Vishk. In his career spanning decades, the actor has been part of several hit films. In 2023, he also ventured into the streaming platform and delivered a memorable performance in his debut OTT film, Farzi. During an interview, the actor opined if stardom gets affected by overdoing OTT. He also admitted Raj and DK's film added a lot for him as an actor. Read on!

Shahid Kapoor’s first film of 2025, Deva recently hit big screens. While the movie is starting to grab the attention of the audience, he attended an interview wherein he shared his thoughts about films and OTT. When asked if stardom gets affected by overdoing OTT, the Jab We Met actor stated that he has done only one show for a popular streaming platform. “If I have done a lot of shows, I agree to what you are saying,” he quipped.

Kapoor further stated that OTT gives an actor a different opportunity and as a creative person, he is only interested in giving the audience a great experience. Having said that, he is trying to find a balance between them. “I think, Farzi has added a lot for me as an actor. It has added a new audience. And so does a movie of mine,” Shahid stated adding that both have their own place. According to him, the idea is to do both of them in a balanced way and not overdo it.

Coming to his film Deva, the action-thriller was released in cinemas on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the actioner also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. They are joined by Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and many others.

On the other hand, Shahid also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s next which is tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. While talking about the film, Kapoor told PTI “It's inherently a love story based against the backdrop of Mumbai gangsters in the '90s.” While Triptii Dimri will be playing the lead role, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey will also be seen in the film.