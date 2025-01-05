Deva Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor promises formidable action and entertainment packed in one in the commercial saga
The teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s highly-anticipated film, Deva is out now. Check out the mass action entertainment it promises.
Shahid Kapoor is all set to dazzle the silver screens with his upcoming film, Deva. The anticipation for the film is already high while the makers have sky-rocketed the excitement by dropping the teaser of the action-entertainer. Check it out.
On January 5, the makers of Deva dropped the teaser of the film across all social media platforms. A 0: 52 minute teaser introduces us the world of the film. We can see Shahid Kapoor nailing hard-core action as a Police officer while Pooja Hegde promises to add spice with her presence.