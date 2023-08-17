Devara: Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer

The makers of the upcoming film Devara chose the perfect date as they released the first look of Saif Ali Khan from the film on his 53rd birthday today, August 16. The film stars Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Saif in the lead roles. Sharing the poster Jr NTR wished the actor on his birthday. Going by the first-look poster, the 53-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of Bhaira in the film. Devara is a big-budget commercial action entertainer, directed by Koratala Siva. Now, a while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted her husband's first-look poster and gave a 'hot' reaction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from Devara

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared the poster of Devara showcasing the first look of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira. Sharing the story, the actress wrote, "Uffffff" and added three stars, two crackers, and three heart-eye emojis. Have a look:

Sharing the first-look poster, Jr NTR wrote, "BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir ! #Devara."

NTR Arts also shared Saif Ali Khan’s first look from the film and wrote, "Team #Devara wishes the powerhouse of talent, the man who oozes sheer brilliance in every role, Bhaira Aka #SaifAliKhan a very Happy Birthday The ultimate face-off awaits on the big screens. In Cinemas 5th April 2024"

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the first-look poster was shared, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Super amazing." Another commented, "This looks powerful." "Goosebumps," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis while wishing the actor a happy birthday.

The upcoming Devara has a stellar cast. Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu film debut with the movie. The actress has repeatedly expressed interest in working in South Indian films. It will certainly be interesting to see how the actress integrates into the plot of the movie.

Meanwhile, Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film will be released on April 5, 2024.

