Devdas on OTT: Where to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s BAFTA-nominated film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai on his birthday

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in India. From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has delivered some gems to cinema lovers. On the special occasion of SLB’s birthday today, February 24, 2025, fans can enjoy his movies on OTT. In this piece, find out where you can digitally watch his BAFTA-nominated film Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Where to Watch Devdas

The 2002 movie Devdas can be streamed on JioHotstar. If you have never seen this Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece or wish to experience it again, now is your chance to catch it from the comfort of your home.

Plot of Devdas

Devdas is a romantic drama musical about a man named Devdas, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who wants to marry the love of his life, Paro, portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, his family doesn’t approve of their marriage, and he spirals into addiction. It has a tragic ending.

Watch the trailer here!

Devdas received much acclaim for its performances, music, and more. It has several accolades to its name. The film was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2002 prior to its release in theaters. It received a nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). The movie also secured multiple wins at the National Film Awards.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Devdas

The cast of Devdas includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, and more. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial was Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. He also made the series Heeramandi in 2024. The filmmaker is currently working on his upcoming movie Love & War. It is a magnum opus featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.