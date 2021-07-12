Devdas turns 19: Shah Rukh treats fans with unseen pics from sets; Recalls the only issue he had while filming

As Devdas completes 19 years of release, Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt note on social media along with some throwback pics from the sets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood who has given several masterpieces. Among these is his 2002 release Devdas starring , and Nene. The movie happened to be based on the 1917 novel of the same name which was written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and went on to become a massive blockbuster. And while it’s been 19 years of the release of Devdas, the romantic drama continues to be one of the most loved movies of Bollywood.

Celebrating this milestone, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared some unseen pics from the sets with Bhansali, Madhuri, Aishwarya and Jackie Shroff. In the caption, while King Khan expressed his gratitude towards the audience for their love and even shared the most difficult thing he faced while shooting for Devdas. He wrote, “All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue…. the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas”.

On the other hand, Madhuri also shared a heartfelt post for Devdas clocking 19 years of release and paid a tribute to Dilip Kumar who has been the original Devdas of the Indian cinema. She wrote, “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.

Meanwhile, Jackie also shared a throwback pic with SRK and from Devdas sets and wrote, “Aaj sirf ‘Y’ se yaad hi nahin, ‘Y’ se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga! #Devdas” Let us know in the comment section below which was your favourite character from Devdas.

