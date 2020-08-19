Devendra Fadnavis, Ravi Shankar Prasad & other politicians REACT to SC's verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

On Wednesday, the top court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI and stated that an impartial enquiry was the need of the hour as the case had taken political undertones.

The Supreme Court's decision for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter was unanimously welcomed by Bollywood personalities as well as politicians. On Wednesday, the SC transferred the case to CBI and stated that an impartial enquiry was the need of the hour as the case has taken political undertones. Reacting to the same, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Justice triumphs! The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court."

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and leader of opposition in Maharashtra hailed the verdict but also said that the state government needs to introspect. Addressing media persons, he said, "Maharashtra government should introspect on the way Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handled in the state."

BJP's Baijayant Panda said that Sushant is a symbol for 'aspirational India'. He said, "I think SC verdict is natural. There were too many things that were odd about these two Bollywood deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former business manager. This whole issue had struck a chord with millions of people. He had symbolised aspirational India."

Take a look at their tweets:

Justice triumphs!

The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 19, 2020

Maharashtra government should introspect on the way #SushantSinghRajput's death case was handled in the State: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Supreme Court orders CBI probe in the case pic.twitter.com/Ym10aVSOjp — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

I think SC verdict is natural. There were too many things that were odd about these two Bollywood deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former business manager. This whole issue had struck a chord with millions of people. He had symbolised aspirational India: Jay Panda, BJP pic.twitter.com/xoclrUu2qR — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reiterated that registration of FIR in Patna by Sushant's father was a correct step. "Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police and FIR registered here were correct. Not just Sushant Singh Rajput's family or people of Bihar, entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice."

With CBI now heading the probe, the Mumbai Police has been asked to hand over all the evidence to the investigating agency.

