Devi Basu Singh Grover Birthday: 7 times Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover offered cutesy glimpses of little one

Today, November 12, 2023, the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of the festival of lights, Diwali. On the other hand, this time the celebrations are even more special for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as their little daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover turned one. Ever since the couple has embraced parenthood, the doting parents have been documenting adorable pictures and videos of their little munchkin and have always made their social media family a part of it. Thus, here we’re looking at the top 7 aww-so-cute social media posts shared by the couple as of yet.

7 endearing glimpses of Devi shared by Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

1. The first glimpse of Devi

The first post has to be the one posted 12 days after Devi’s arrival, i.e., on November 25, 2022. In the post, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared the first glimpse of their daughter as they adorably glanced at their little one.

2. When the couple got their little one's clay impressions

As Devi was four months old, Karan and Bipasha got the clay impressions of Devi’s tiny hands and feet. Calling her ‘a cherished blessing’, the couple in the caption revealed that they wanted to preserve the beautiful childhood memories of their little bundle of joy.

3. When the couple revealed Devi's face for the first time

For the first time, on April 5, the doting parents revealed the face of their little munchkin. The adorable photos managed to melt everyone’s heart.

4. Six-month birthday celebrations of Devi

The doting parents on May 12, celebrated the six months of their ‘heart’ with a heartwarming house party at their residence. In addition to this, the loving father also shared an endearing photo with Devi as they enjoyed the sunset.

5. The wholesome family-time

Amongst others, the best post has to be from a casual wholesome family outing. In the video, the elated parents can be enjoying their best times with their little Devi.

6. The cutest glimpse of Devi crawling on the bed

As they say, time flies. Amongst other cutesy posts, Bipasha shared a happy video of her little one as she has a joyous time crawling on the bed and playing with her father.

7. Devi's 'favorite expression'

When the coolest mama, Bipasha Basu revealed little Devi’s ‘favorite expression’. Needless to say, they’re all things cute.

Advertisement

The cuteness of Devi is already a hit on social media. Team Pinkvilla too wishes a very Happy Birthday to her!