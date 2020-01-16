Devi First Look: Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and others are here to offer an impactful story

Devi features nine actresses Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. It is perhaps the first short film that boasts of a cast of 9 actresses.

Directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjeem, Devi features nine actresses Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. It is perhaps the first short film that boasts of a cast of 9 actresses and the first look of it is quite impactful. The first look of Devi is out and it sees the entire cast in different expressions. Devi is the story of nine oppressed women, from different stratas of society, living a small room, faced with the dilemma of sharing their space and stories in a country all too used to tragedy and pain.

Shot in just two days, Devi marks Kajol and Shruti Haasan's first-ever short film. Sharing her excitement about being a part of the shirt film, Shruti Haasan said, "I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It's disturbingly poignant and that's why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn't have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform."

On the other hand, Kajol, who makes a powerful statement in the first look says, "I couldn't have chosen a better subject than Devi for my first short film. It's a powerful statement, written very well by Priyanka. It's a poignant film, one that needs to be shared with the world, especially today. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate."

Credits :Pinkvilla

