Devmanus Teaser OUT: Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane promise compelling performances in thrilling narrative produced by Luv Ranjan

Known for backing acclaimed ventures, Luv Ranjan is all set to charm its Marathi audience with their upcoming film, Devmanus. The teaser of the film boasting of a narrative was released that features Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles joined by Siddharth Bodke.

Today, on February 13, the makers of Devmanus released the teaser of their upcoming film across all social media platforms. Clocking at 0: 55 minutes, the teaser opens with Mahesh Manjrekar in a never-seen-before avatar as a Warkari. It is followed by intriguing glimpses of Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke.

The striking visuals and a fast-paced soundtrack promise the film’s thrilling narrative. Set in the roots of Maharashtra, the film also showcases the authentic essence of its culture.

"One mistake.. One decision.. And only struggle remains!पश्चात्ताप की प्रायश्चित्त? Love Films' multistarrer "Godman" presenting teaser! 'Devmanus' in a cinema near you from April 25!", the post was captioned in Marathi while the teaser was shared on Instagram.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, the internet users flooded the comments section gushing over the promotional asset. A fan wrote, "Great trailer excited" while another fan guessed, "Looks like inspired from Vadh."

A third fan remarked, "Trailer is so Cool! But hard to see @renukash710 Tai with no smile !" while one fan hailed it as "Kaaddaakkk." In addition to this, several fans dropped multiple congratulatory wishes for the team.

It is worth mentioning that the teaser of Devmanus teaser will be screened in cinemas across Maharashtra with Chhaava, strategically leveraging the high audience turnout expected for the film.

In an official statement shared, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar called Devmanus an incredibly exciting project for him because of its exceptional narrative and the depth of its characters, with talented actors bringing it to life.

"The journey of making this film has been fascinating, and I'm thrilled to share a glimpse of it with audiences through this teaser. We can’t wait for them to experience Devmanus when it releases in cinemas on April 25, 2025,” he further added.

A Luv Films Presentation, Devmanus is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is set to release theatrically on April 25, 2025.