Devotion of Suspect X: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what happens when she films intense scenes with Sujoy Ghosh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress aces the art of keeping her fans updated about her personal and professional lives and often shares pics from the set. Interestingly, Kareena is currently shooting for her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. As Bebo, is quite active on Instagram, she has been sharing pics giving glimpses of her on set fun with co-stars.

And now, Kareena is again making headlines as she has shared a new pic from the sets of Devotion of Suspect X. It happens to be a candid pic of the actress who was seen having a hearty laugh while shooting for an intense scene in the movie. Kareena captioned the image as, “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh…does this happen to most actors? #cracking up #Happiness #Devotion of Suspect X”. Clearly, Kareena is enjoying every bit of shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery thriller.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

To note, Devotion of Suspect X also marks her first collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh and she is all praises for the filmmaker. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script,” Bebo was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also marks Kareena’s return to acting after the birth of her second son Jeh. As of now, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan pouts with Jaideep Ahlawat as they complete first day shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s film; PIC