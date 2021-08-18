Dhaakad director lauds Arjun Rampal from Budapest, actor says ‘Chal ab ghar aaja beta’

The shooting of the action-packed flick, Dhaakad was completed a week ago. Now, on Tuesday, August 17, Arjun Rampal, who is essaying the role of the main antagonist in the movie, received a sweet token of appreciation from his Dhaakad director, Razneesh Ghai. Sharing a BTS picture from the movie, the filmmaker thanked Arjun for trusting him. Moreover, he also appreciated the ‘incredible’ performance of the star in the film.

Razneesh Ghai stated, “Brother thank you so much for doing this movie and trusting us. The good old days of the ‘baddies’ are going to comeback because of your incredible performance.” In another story, the director shared another stunning picture of the two from what appears to be a terrace view of a building. While sharing the picture, the filmmaker once again hailed Arjun as his ‘brother’ and said, “Looking forward to creating more meaningful cinema with you brother! Your understanding of character graph is phenomenal. Thank you learnt a lot.”

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”. Apart from him, Kangana Ranaut essays the lead role in the movie while Divya Dutta also has a menacing feature.

Talking about Arjun Rampal’s work front, the actor last featured in the thriller film, Nail Polish. Apart from Dhaakad, the actor also has The Battle of Koregaon and Nastik in the pipeline.

