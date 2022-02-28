Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut looks intense with a gun on the battlefield as she announces film’s release date

Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest Bollywood stars currently. Ever since she announced her movie Dhaakad fans have not been able to keep calm. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of her film and that got all the fans even more excited. We will also see Arjun Rampal alongside the actress in the film. Today taking to her Instagram handle Kangana shared yet another still from the movie announcing that the movie will be releasing in 4 languages on May 27, 2022.

The multi-lingual Pan-India film was to be released in April but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the release to May. In the picture that Kangana shared, she can be seen clad in black attire with a gun in her hand and can be seen with an intense look on the battlefield. She captioned the image as, “The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022.”

The film will be available in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana Ranaut’s second pan India outing after the thunderous success of Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalitha. Kangana Ranaut says, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

