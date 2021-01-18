  1. Home
Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut reveals her first 'bloody' look as Agent Agni, action thriller to release on THIS date

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut shared the first poster of Dhaakad today and introduced her fans to Agent Agni. Check it out below.
Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut reveals her first 'bloody' look as Agent Agni, action thriller to release on THIS date.
Kangana Ranaut has been treating millions of her fans and followers with various looks from her upcoming films. While earlier it was as Thalaivi, Kangana has shared another look of her next film Dhaakad. Probably Kangana's most intense look to date, the actress is all set to go out all guns blazing in Dhaakad. Taking to social media, Kangana shared the first poster of Dhaakad. 

In the poster, the actress can be seen in a gritty avatar as she holds a sword with blood spilled all around her. Captioning the poster, Kangana wrote, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni  India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021! @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @sohelmaklaiproductions @asylumfilmsofficial @rampal72 @divyadutta25 @writish1 @chintan.gandhi.376 @krulz59 @dhaakadmovie." 

Check out Kangana's fierce look in Dhaakad poster:

In August 2019, Kangana had also shared a 45-second teaser of Dhaakad which showed her in a battered state surrounded by a blazing furnace. Her mighty walk with a gun and blood splattered across her face and shoulders, made the teaser an unmissable one. 

While the film was supposed to release during Diwali 2020, the coronavirus pandemic inevitably pushed the film's release date. Kangana also announced the film's release date today as she revealed that the film will now hit theatres on 1 October, 2021. Click here to watch Dhaakad's 2019 teaser. 

What are your thoughts on Kangana's Dhaakad poster? Let us know in the comments below. 

