Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri’s rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant gives shout-out to her upcoming movie

Actress Triptii Dimri is all set to star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Karan Johar's Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. In 2023, Pinkvilla first reported Karan Johar's green light for the project; now, the makers have announced it on social media.

Triptii Dimri gets big love from rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant for Dhadak 2

After the makers made the official announcement, Triptii Dimri's rumored beau, Sam Merchant, took to Instagram stories to shower her with love for the upcoming movie.

Have a look at Sam's reaction here:

About Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

After her brief role in the action-thriller film Animal, Triptii Dimri became popular as Bhabhi 2. She was soon seen walking the ramp for big brands and making red-carpet appearances at star-studded events. A while ago, the actress was spotted in Mumbai. But this time, she wasn’t alone. The 30-year-old actress was spotted in the city with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

Have a look here:

About Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 promises a compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. The movie is all set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

In April 2023, Pinkvilla first reported that Karan Johar green-lit the project. “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating several subjects, the filmmaker has green-lit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak,” revealed a source close to the development.

Triptii Dimri on the work front

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. The actress rose to fame for her role and earned critical acclaim. Apart from Dhadak 2, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She also has a Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Animal Park in her kitty.

