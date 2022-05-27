Dhadak duo Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter reunited & had 'masti' at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his grand 50th birthday on 25th May. The amazing director-producer clocked another successful year round the sun and threw a massive party to mark his milestone 50th birthday. The whole film fraternity attended the luxurious event. Now, the stars have been flooding their Instagram and other social media with the inside pictures of the vent and the audience is absolutely loving it! We recently stumbled across an adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and not going to lie, all those Dhadak memories just came back rushing in!

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor reunite at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

In the inside picture from the party, we could see Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter smiling brightly as they had fun with their other friends. The picture was shared by Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. He also wrote, “Team Masti” and we agree! The gang seemed to have full-on masti at the bash and partied the night away.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ishaan is creating a lot of buzz for this professional front. He has recently wrapped the shooting of Pippa wherein he will be sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. Sharing the news, he had written, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi has many interesting films in her pipeline. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Next, the star will next star in Good Luck Jerry, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

