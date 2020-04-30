Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has been at the top of her Instagram game since always & her first post his proof

Janhvi Kapoor has definitely been quite the diva since forever and well, here's a look at her first Instagram post. Check out the photo here.

Social media is an extremely interesting place to be at and time and again, it turns out to be fun to walk down the memory lane with some throwback photos. While we don't have much to do right now given the lockdown, we scrolled down to Janhvi Kapoor's first-ever photo on Instagram and it is just as stunning as one would have thought. Janhvi has been keeping fans updated via her social media, but none the less, we miss seeing as much of her as we did before the lockdown.

The first ever post of the actress was her posing in a stunning black dress, probably in a hotel room that has a messy bed. The actress has this glowing smile on her face while it turns out, she has gone makeup free to keep it look as aesthetic as ever. Fans sure seemed to have loved the look, however, she chose to not use any caption after all, because well, the picture is doing quite a lot of talking here, isn't it?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's first Instagram post here:

On the work front, the actress hasn't done any film post her debut Dhadak, however, she has an interesting line up of films ahead, including Gunjan Saxena biopic, the second installment of 's Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and of course, Takht.

