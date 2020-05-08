Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor indulges in some Kathak on the couch and we bet she misses dancing; VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor shared some fun videos on her social media but the one with her dancing has definitely caught our attention. Check out the video here.

Janhvi Kapoor and are definitely one fun sister duo and they manage to grab our attention with their videos and fun antics. Time and again, they share photos on social media and no sooner than fans see it, they go gaga over them. Recently, Janhvi shared an amusing video where she seems to be giving out tips on how can one annoy their sister and while we are definitely laughing, the video of her dancing seems to have us smiling through.

Among the so many videos that the actress shared, the one with her dancing while sitting on the couch has us wondering how much she misses dance after all. The actress was a regular at her dance classes before the lockdown came into place and in fact, a couple of weeks ago, Janhvi did share a video of her doing Kathak and it definitely looked phenomenal. None the less, we think that this one shows how her dance moves are on point even though it just involves her hands and eye movement for now.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

On the work front, Janhvi was due to be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, however, things did not quite fall into place as the lockdown was imposed and everything came to a standstill. In fact, the actress had an interesting line up of films ahead, however, nothing is very clear right now. In fact, talking about it, Janhvi herself told how that is not what the concern is right now as we have bigger things to worry about.

