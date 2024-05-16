Dhadkan 2: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty starrer's sequel to be 'fresh take on modern cinema?'

Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Suniel Shetty starrer, romance drama Dhadkan has proved to be a classic film over the years. From the music to the dialogue, everything about the film is cherished even today and fans have been looking forward to a sequel.

Now, Dharmesh Darshan, who directed the 2000 film has shared major details about his plans regarding the sequel.

Dharmesh Darshan on Dhadkan 2

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dharmesh Darshan opened up about his plans regarding the sequel of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty starrer Dhadkan and said that it may or may not be a sequel to his timeless 2000 film.

He added that the film might be an "absolutely fresh take on modern cinema by a newly reinvented Dharmesh Sheela Darshan.”

When asked about his plans to return to the direction, the veteran filmmaker said, “If cinema needs me, I will always be there, that too with age being still on my side and with my positivity.”

Powerful stars were angry at Dharmesh Darshan for not casting them in Dhadkan

Back in 2017, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dharmesh Darshan revealed that powerful stars were not happy when he didn't cast them in Dhadkan. After Raja Hindustani (1996), expectations from Dharmesh were huge and when he cast Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles for Dhadkan it didn't go well with big stars.

The director said that every big name was at my doorstep but despite the intense pressure, he decided to cast Akshay, Shilpa, and Suniel because he believed in them.

"With all due respect, and I don’t want to come across as patronizing, but at that time it was very daring to cast them as lead actors because they were all going through a certain extreme low,” he said.

More about Dhadkan

Dhadkan is the story of a financially weak Dev (Suniel Shetty) and Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) who is the daughter of a wealthy man. Both of them fall madly in love with each other. When Dev meets Anjali's father for his approval, he's rejected because of his strange attitude. Anjali's father gets her married to a well-behaved and financially strong man named Ram.

A dejected Dev works hard for years and becomes a successful businessman to get Anjali back. However, Anjali who has fallen in love with Ram refuses to rekindle her old relationship with Dev.

