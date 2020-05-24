Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tests positive of COVID 19

Kiran Kumar, who happens to be the son of veteran actor Kiran Kumar, has been diagnosed with coronavirus

It has been over two months since India has been fighting an intense battle against COVID 19 and looks like it is still tightening its clutches here. So far, over 1.3 lakh people have been tested positive of this highly transmissible virus, around 3800 people have also lost their lives across the country. And while we are still finding ways to curb the widespread of this virus in India, it is reported that another Bollywood celebrity has been tested positive of coronavirus lately.

We are talking about Kiran Kumar, who is known for his performances in movies like Dhadkan, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bobby Jasoos, Brothers, Sapoot etc. Reportedly, ever since the senior actor has been tested positive of the highly contagious virus, he has been under self quarantine at his residence in Mumbai and is said to be taking the necessary precautions. For the uninitiated, Kiran Kumar happens to be the son of legendary villain Jeevan who was seen playing key roles in Naya Daur, Johny Mera Naam, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Suhaag, Laawaris, Yaarana and many more.

To note, Kiran isn’t the first celeb to be diagnosed with COVID 19. Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity who was tested positive of this highly transmissible virus. After this, renowned producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani were also tested positive of coronavirus. Besides, as per the recent media reports, Boney Kapoor’s house help has also been tested positive of COVID 19.

Confirming the news, Boney had stated, “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & ) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.

