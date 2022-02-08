Dhairya Karwa recalls rigorous Gehraiyaan auditions; Reveals didn't get clicked with Deepika for THIS reason.

Dhairya Karwa is the newest actor under the spotlight starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. After supporting roles in films like Uri and 83, Dhairya will be starring in a lead role with Batra's directorial. The process wasn't easy and the actor opened up about it in a recent chat.

Speaking to ETimes, Dhairya got candid as he recalled the rigorous rounds of auditions. "Remember that ‘garbage’ scene, between me and Deepika, from the trailer? Well, that was the scene which I was asked to do during my auditions. It was a seven page scene during auditions, but actually when we were shooting for the film, it was just a one page scene. Imagine the kind of hardwork I had to do during auditions then," Dhairya said.

Adding that the auditions went on for almost a month. "I had four rounds of auditions also because it was for one of the main parts. Before this film came to me, I had read news about this project. When I met the casting director I saw a picture of all the other cast members (Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday) in the office. I got a feeling that a big opportunity has come my way and so I worked really hard to get this part."

Further, he said, "I did brush up on my skills. That apart I went through all the interviews of the director Shakun Batra, who has directed the film to understand his art and vision. I also re-watched all his films. I think at the end of the day I was over prepared. My eyes were just on the jackpot, which I finally hit."

Dhairya also revealed that there was a time when he was just starting out and had seen Deepika at a party. However, like others present, he did not click a picture with the actress. Revealing the reason, Dhairya said, "I remember at the party, people were busy clicking pictures with her. I didn’t do that. At one point, I saw she was all by herself. I mustered up the courage, went up to her and told her I am not going to click pictures with you because I am going to do a film with you. At that time, Gehraiyaan was not even being discussed. When I met her for the first time for this film, she was surprised that we indeed were doing a film together."

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 11 February, 2022.

