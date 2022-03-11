Dhairya Karwa shares his experience of working with Katrina Kaif: Inspiring to see someone so driven

Actor Dhairya Karwa is currently basking in praises for his note-worthy performance in Gehraiyaan. Gehraiyaan, which featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi along with Dhairya has been a huge success and received a lot of love from the audience. Apart from Gehraiyaan, Dhairya has made a mark for himself with his impeccable acting stints in movies such as ’83, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and so on. Recently he collaborated with Bollywood’s queen actress Katrina Kaif and in a chat, revealed his experience of working with her.

As per The Times of India, when asked about Katrina, Dhairya said that he had a great time shooting with Katrina. He added that she is humble and really sweet. “Inspiring to see someone so driven and hardworking even after all the years of success,” he expressed. Finally, he praised Katrina by saying that she excels at everything she does. It is quite a coincidence that Dhairya and Katrina collaborated, as Dhairya made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he acted alongside Katrina’s hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile talking about Gehraiyaan, the movie released on 11 February on OTT platform. The movie, directed by Shakun Batra, has been the talk of the town for a quite a while. The film is backed by Dharma Productions.The audience absolutely loved all the characters and the actors who did justice to their roles. Moreover, the sound track was also loved all across the nation.

On the other hand, talking about Katrina Kaif’s work front, she will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

