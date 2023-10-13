Dhak Dhak actor Fatima Sana Shaikh says THIS about producer Taapsee Pannu

Dhak Dhak, which hit the big screens today, tells the story of four ordinary women from diverse backgrounds who embark on a bike ride, leading them to self-discovery and the importance of sisterhood during their journey. The slice-of-life drama features a talented cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Recently Fatima Sana Shaikh heaped praise on the film’s producer Taapsee Pannu and opened up on how she she had faith in her even though Fatima is not an “A-listed” actor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Taapsee Pannu

During a recent interaction with News18, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that Dhak Dhak was a significant and valuable experience for her. She acknowledges that she doesn't have control over how commercially successful her films become, but she considers herself lucky to have a producer like Taapsee Pannu who chose to work with her on Dhak Dhak. She said, “Finding individuals who have faith in actors who aren't A-listed stars can be challenging. While these actors might be talented, they aren't considered A-listers, and that's a fact. Making a film with an A-listed actor is a different scenario because it attracts more attention.”

She further added, “However, it's commendable when a producer and director follow their instincts, have faith in us, and believe that we can pull it off. It gives actors like me hope that films like this can also be made with me in such roles.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her bike-riding experience during Dhak Dhak

Unlike the rest of the cast who learned to ride a motorbike before filming, Fatima Sana Shaikh learned it “very early” in her life. Although it allowed her to embrace her love for outdoor activities, the experience wasn't entirely pleasant for her either.

She shared that she faced eve teasing and felt uneasy due to the behavior of numerous men during her bike rides. She mentioned, “I noticed that female bikers often encounter issues. When I used to ride, I observed people making inappropriate comments and competing with me for no reason. I'm not sure why it boosted their egos or why it bothered them so much. They would race against me to prove they could ride faster. I would simply allow them to pass.”

She also revealed that on one occasion during her practice sessions, she was stalked by a stranger. “I rememberl a situation where a man was following me and my trainer. We inquired, ‘Uncle, aap kahaan ja rahe ho? (Uncle, where are you going) We were concerned he might follow us home. It seems some men feel their masculinity is challenged when they witness a woman riding a bike.”

Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles has finally hit the silver screen today.

