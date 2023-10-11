Dhak Dhak actress Ratna Pathak Shah says she ‘doesn’t look for central part’; ‘I like an ensemble…’

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is the most versatile and talented actress we’ve ever had in the industry. From being a part of various television shows to unconventional film choices, she has always been a stellar performer in whatever role she chose. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film, Dhak Dhak, co-starring Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In a recent interview, the actress recently stated that she doesn’t look for a central part in everything and rather feels stories centered on one character are ‘boring’.

Ratna Pathak Shah confessed liking ensemble projects and working with others

The Dhak Dhak actress Ratna Pathak Shah in a recent interview with PTI stated that she thrives on the energy while working in an ensemble project. “I’m not the kind of person who is looking for a central part in everything. I like an ensemble and working with others. I like the kind of energy that is produced when different kinds of people come together, male or female,” she was quoted saying.

Shah further added, “I don’t like this ‘me, myself, and nobody else’ mood. I find those films boring to watch also. I love watching ‘Friends’, there’s no one star in it. I’m finding those one-star kinds of things boring nowadays.”

The veteran actor remarked that she was fortunate enough to get such interesting characters at this age. She believes she is now at the right time, at the right place, as she confessed to getting more work now than in her days as a young actor. Shah said, “Today, they are getting me parts for which I’ll be good, and a lot of the times, they are interesting. Fortunately, interesting movies with interesting parts for women my age are being made today. I happen to be at the right time at the right place.”

"I’ve been lucky to have constantly had a chance to break out of these stereotypical mold or characters," she added.

Ratna Pathak Shah on choosing her role in Dhak Dhak

In addition to this, The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress further divulged that she had liked the film’s plot, however, she wasn’t sure about riding a bike. She decided to do the film after being influenced by actor Arshad Warsi.

“First, my reaction was, ‘My God, I’ll be a biker and will I ever be able to do this?’. When I was offered this film and I had gone to a party and there I had met Arshad (Warsi) and he said, ‘I’ve heard that there’s somebody making a film about women bikers, and they want you to play it? You are going to do it, na?’ "I was like, ‘Are you crazy, me on a bike, now?’. He said, ‘They will look after you, don’t be silly, you have to do it’. He gave me so much confidence, then suddenly I felt, ‘I could possibly imagine doing this’," shared the versatile actress who was trained in riding a bike for over a month.

Advertisement

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak, a slice-of-life drama film, revolves around the story of a road trip of four women from different age groups and social backgrounds. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film is backed by actress Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

The film will be released this week, on October 13, 2023, in theaters.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi reviews Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Dhak Dhak as 'heartwarming film'