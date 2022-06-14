Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza begins Ladakh schedule; Gives glimpse of the beautiful Valley on her Instagram

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. The former beauty pageant is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Now, for the next schedule of the film, the team went to the beautiful Valley of Ladakh.

Dia, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, gave glimpses of the Valley on her official social media handle. She shared the photos of hills, river, and a beautiful monastery. Dia also shared her photo, in which she can be seen soaking the sun. She shared all the photographs in the stories section of Instagram.

Check Dia's posts here:

Talking about the film Dhak Dhak, it is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Recently, Dia, who had turned 40 in December last year, spoke about Ageism in Bollywood and said that the kind of roles she is getting presently makes her feel 'liberated and empowered'.

“Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem,” Dia was quoted as saying. The Thappad actress also stated that with every powerful character coming her way now, she is challenging the norm which limited women over 35 years of age to play certain roles. The Sanju actress further asserted, “It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful”.

