Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh & others become the first film crew to ride from Delhi to Khardung La

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood. The actress made her debut with superhit film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ featuring R.Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She also worked in several hit movies like ‘Sanju’, ‘Thappad’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’among others. Meanwhile, the former beauty pageant is hitting headlines for her upcoming film ‘Dhak Dhak’. The actress is currently shooting in the beautiful valley of Ladakh and has shared a picture on social media featuring herself and her co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi as they celebrate the fact that they are the first film crew to ride from #Delhi to #KhardungLa pass - The World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the actress wrote: “I’ve been looking at this image and thinking to myself, did we really do this? Did we manage to truly make this happen? YES, we DID… You’ll know what and how much this means to each of us when you watch #DhakDhak!!! For now, we are celebrating the fact that we are the FIRST FILM CREW to ride from #Delhi to #KhardungLa pass - The World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

Have a look at Dia's post:

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film is based on a female road trip and will see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

The film is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films Productions in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

Recently, Dia, who had turned 40 in December last year, spoke about Ageism in Bollywood and said that the kind of roles she is getting presently makes her feel 'liberated and empowered'.

“Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem,” Dia was quoted as saying. She actress further asserted, “It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful”.

