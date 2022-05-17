Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza gives glimpse of her perfect start to the day as son Avyaan accompanies her on sets; PIC

Dia Mirza is an actress who is quite active on social media. The former beauty queen is often seen raising awareness about preserving nature, sharing glimpses of her family vacation, her time with nature and even her beautiful pics with her son Avyaan. Each of her Instagram posts is a treat for the fans. However, now Dia is making headlines on the professional front as well as she has been roped in for Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production Dhak Dhak. It happens to be a road trip film which will also star Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

And as the film has hit the floors, Dia is enjoying shooting for the movie. Interestingly, the Thappad actress took social media by a storm this morning as she gave a beautiful glimpse of her on set diaries as she took her 1 year old son Avyaan to the shoot. In the pic, which was clicked from the mirror of the make-up room, Dia was seen holding little Avyaan who was winning hearts with his flawless smile. In fact, Dia was finding it difficult to take her eyes off the little munchkin. She captioned the image as, “The perfect start to a work day. #DhakDhak #BTS #Day3 #ShootDiaries #MammaAtWork #TravelWithDee”.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

To note, Avyaan had turned one on May 14 this year and Dia had penned a heartfelt note on the special day. Sharing a love filled pic of the little munchkin with his parents, Dia wrote, “Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our hearts with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us.”

