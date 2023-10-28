Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza hails Ratna Pathak Shah; says she is grateful to be part of story where 'Nani is a biker'

Dhak Dhak showcases women's power with actresses Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Having hit the theaters earlier this month, the film was relished by many. Recently, Dia Mirza poured her co-star Ratna Pathak Shah adulation for bringing the character of Mahi alive in the film and also called her an inspiration after the veteran actress rode a bike in the film. The actress also shared a video wherein Ratna Pathak Shah can further be seen delving into her experience.

When Dia Mirza called Ratna Pathak Shah her inspiration…

As Mirza shared the actress’ video wherein she shares her experience of riding a bike in Dhak Dhak, she wrote how the veteran actress has inspired her and many other women and also thanked her for playing Mahi in the movie.

“Each time you got up and dusted yourself and got back on the bike you created a space for all women no matter their age to reflect and make a choice - to be free. To be unshakable in our resolution to pursue the full potential of our being,” she said as she hailed Shah riding a bike in the movie.

Dia also revealed her gratitude to be a part of a story wherein a “Nani” turns into a biker who can carve her path out of the tussle and added further, “Because of you we discovered together the infinite strength that exists within each of us.”

Ratna Pathak Shah's experience of riding a bike in Dhak Dhak

The legendary actress’ portrayal of Mahi’s character garnered a heap of adulation from the audience and she was also seen riding a bike in the film.

Recently, actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account and shared a video wherein Ratna Pathak Shah can be seen delving into her experience of turning into a rider in the movie and sharing the differences between her nature and Mahi’s character in the movie.

Calling the traveling part and riding a bike a “challenge” as she had never done it before and also considering her age, the actress can be seen further reflecting on her experience as she said in the video, “So I really found it hard to control the bike. Heavy beast that I used to just keep falling off. Once it's moving, it's great fun.”

The actress also highlighted the difference between her on-screen character Mahi and her own nature as she further said that the actress spends her time overthinking in reality, unlike Mahi.

