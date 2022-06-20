Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza shares BTS pics from Ladakh, calls the film an experience of a lifetime

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood. The actress made her debut with superhit film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ featuring R.Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She also worked in several hit movies like ‘Sanju’, ‘Thappad’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’among others. Meanwhile, the former beauty pageant is hitting headlines for her upcoming film ‘Dhak Dhak’. The film is is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films Productions in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

The actress is currently shooting in the beautiful valley of Ladakh and has shared a few glimpses of the valley with her fans on her social media account. Sharing ‘Behind the Scenes’ pictures on Instagram, Dia wrote: "This movie is an experience of a lifetime. Each day spent on this journey has given us the gift of grace. So grateful! #DhakDhakJourney #DhakDhak #BTS #TravelWithDee." Reacting to the post in the comment section, Taapsee Pannu wrote: You girls have done it so much perseverance and love that I can’t wait to see the output.

Have a look at Dia's post:

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film is based on a female road trip and will see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

Recently, Dia, who had turned 40 in December last year, spoke about Ageism in Bollywood and said that the kind of roles she is getting presently makes her feel 'liberated and empowered'.

“Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem,” Dia was quoted as saying. She actress further asserted, “It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful”.