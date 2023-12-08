Dhak Dhak OTT Release: When and where to watch Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer
Dhak Dhak, which released theatrically in October, is now available to watch on OTT. Read on to know where you can watch the Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer.
This year, some amazing women-led films released in theatres, one of which included Dhak Dhak. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film shows the journey of four ordinary women as they embark on a bike ride from Delhi to Khardung La. In case you missed watching this movie in the theatres, we have good news for you. Dhak Dhak is now available to watch on OTT!
Details of Dhak Shak’s OTT release
Dhak Dhak was released in theatres on October 13, 2023. Now, two months later, the film has got an OTT release, and is available to stream on Netflix. The digital streaming platform announced the same by sharing a poster of the film, and wrote, “With license to thrill, 4 women dare to venture into the unknown.” Check out the post below!
About Dhak Dhak
Dhak Dhak features four women from different walks of life, who join forces for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. The guarantees full entertainment filled with emotions, laughter, adventure, and drama.
The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. It is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.
When Dia Mirza penned a note for Ratna Pathak Shah for inspiring her
Post the theatrical release of the film, Dia Mirza penned a note for her Dhak Dhak co-star Ratna Pathak Shah. She hailed the veteran actress for inspiring her and so many women with her life choices.
“Thank you for choosing to be Mahi. Thank you for giving it your all. Each time you got up and dusted yourself and got back on the bike you created a space for all women no matter their age to reflect and make a choice - to be free. To be unshakable in our resolution to pursue the full potential of our being,” she wrote. She added that she is grateful to be a part of a film where a ‘Nani’ is a biker who aspires to embark on this journey despite the hurdles.
