Dhak Dhak poster OUT: Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Fatima-Sanjana ooze swag; Taapsee Pannu unveils release date

It was in 2022 that Taapsee Pannu announced her next production Dhak Dhak. The first look of the film was unveiled last year, garnering a lot of appreciation worldwide for its unique storyline. Fans of the actress have been waiting with bated breaths for any updates about this film, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that the film’s release date has been finalized, and it will hit the big screens on 13 October 2023. Now, Taapsee Pannu has confirmed this and has announced the release date of Dhak Dhak with an interesting poster featuring the fearless ladies Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Taapsee Pannu announces Dhak Dhak release date along with new poster

Get ready to join the fearless ladies of 'Dhak Dhak' on an epic journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery! The film is all set to release on October 13, 2023. The leading ladies of Dhak Dhak took to social media to announce the release of their film. They also shared a new poster of Dhak Dhak that showed them looking fierce as they posed with their bikes. Announcing the release date, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on 13th OCTOBER 2023 Get the engine revving !!!!! #DhakDhak.”

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak’s story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever.

Pinkvilla reported yesterday that the makers of Dhak Dhak have devised a concise promotional plan and will kick off promotional activities today with the announcement of the release date, followed by the trailer launch on 3rd October.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The Film will hit theatres on the 13th of October, 2023.

