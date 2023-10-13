Dhak Dhak producer Taapsee Pannu shares her disappointment over its promotions: 'My film is not Jawan'

Taapsee Pannu has been able to successfully carve a niche for herself in Bollywood with her interesting choices of script. As a producer, she is backing the recently released film Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and others. In a recent interview, she shared her disappointment with the way it has been promoted.

Taapsee Pannu talks about Dhak Dhak

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her production venture Dhak Dhak which was released today. She said that the entire system still revolves around big stars as the film's trailer dropped just four days before the release. She said: "I heard things like ‘yeh female oriented hai, sirf niche audience aayegi, itnay shows nahi milenge, baad mein OTT pe aani hi hai so why stress? (this is a female-oriented film, only a niche audience will come, we won't get enough show, it's anyway coming on OTT later on so why stress?)"

The actress then referenced Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan whose trailer had also dropped a few days before the release. "XYZ ka trailer bhi late drop hua tha but my film is not Jawan. Smaller films need a certain push. People are free to accept or reject them, but they need a fair chance to be seen", she added.

Ratna Pathak Shah on Taapsee Pannu's fight to promote Dhak Dhak

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about Taapsee Pannu's fight to promote the film. She said that its difficult to promote a film that is off-beat or that does not have stars. "I would not like to be in Taapsee's shoes at the moment", she said. Shah said that she agreed with Taapsee that the film needed a little bit more time and push for visibility.

Meanwhile, Dhak Dhak is written and directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu and others. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Dia Mirza. It was released today in the theatres.

