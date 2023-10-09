Dhak Dhak Trailer OUT: Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Fatima, Sanjana embark on biking expedition to Khardung La

Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi are some of the most interesting and talented actresses in Bollywood. For the first time ever, all of them will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming drama film titled Dhak Dhak, co-produced by Taapsee Pannu. Its much-awaited official trailer dropped on the internet today.

Dhak Dhak trailer out

The highly anticipated trailer of Dhak Dhak was released today October 9th. The three-minute-long trailer starts off by introducing us to the four main characters of this story who love to ride bikes. One of them, played by Ratna Pathak Shah, is laughed at by boys for riding bikes. All of them then map out a plan to embark on a journey toward the highest motorable road in the world. They ride towards Khardung La which is situated in the Leh district of Ladakh. The trailer gives us a glimpse into a story about courage and resilience while it also touches upon how people gel together despite belonging to different faiths. It stars Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Check out the trailer right here!

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Dudeja. It is produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Flims Productions, and Viacom18 Studios. The film was shot in New Delhi, Greater Noida, Manali, Leh and Ladakh. It is slated to be released theatrically on October 13. Taapsee made her foray into film production with Blurr and Dhak Dhak marks her second film as a producer.

Shah was last seen in the 2022 social comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey. Dia Mirza was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, which was based on the COVID-19-induced lockdown in India and its consequences. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Sanjana Sanghi's last film, meanwhile, was the 2022 action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapur. While Fatima Sana Sheikh was last seen in the OTT film Thar.

